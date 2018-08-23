Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Russian, Turkish FMs to hold talks in Moscow on August 24

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on August 24 in Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing, TASS reports.

“On August 24, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Turkish top diplomat who will briefly visit Moscow”, she said. “At their sixth meeting this year, the two top diplomats will focus of efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict. They will also consider ways to coordinate steps to fight terrorism and facilitate the search for a political solution to the Syrian conflict”, Zakharova added.

