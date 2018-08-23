German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Georgia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Georgia on a first official visit, reports Armenpress.

She was welcomed by Georgian foreign minister David Zalkaliani and Georgia’s Ambassador to Germany Elguja Khokrishvili.

“This is a very important, it can be said, a historical visit given that the Chancellor visited Georgia last time 10 years ago. First of all, this is a support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the reforms that are being implemented in Georgia”, the Georgian FM said.

Chancellor Merkel is scheduled to meet with the top Georgian leadership.

After the Georgia trip, Angela Merkel will arrive in Armenia, then to Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan