PM says expects public’s support in fight against shadow agriculture

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it is necessary to check the information emerged based on the discussions according to which there is not only a shadow economy, but a shadow agriculture in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

During today’s cabinet session the PM stated that there are also many talks about the abuses in the water field. He said he expects the Armenian citizens’ support to reveal these cases of abuse.

“Apply to the law enforcement agencies, cooperate with them. Nothing hinders us, the government has no obstacle for disclosing and eliminating all these cases of abuse. Support us in this process, since I, being PM for three months, have just became aware that there are secret gardens [not registered] in Armenia”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




