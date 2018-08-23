Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit appeal to Court of Cassation in coming days

Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit appeal to Court of Cassation in coming days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan are preparing an appeal to submit to the Court of Cassation aimed at making two of their grounds presented in the Court of Appeals a subject of discussion, attorney Hayk Alumyan told Armenpress.

Earlier Kocharyan’s defending team has submitted several grounds to release the 2nd President from custody to the Court of Appeals, however, he was released based on only the principle of the person’s immunity.  

“At the moment we are working on preparing an appeal”, he said, adding that they will submit the appeal to the Court of Cassation soon.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

 Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 16595 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6531 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2233 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1971 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1965 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration