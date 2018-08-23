Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Representatives of US and UK Armed Forces visit Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Centre for Human Rights and Proper Behavior of the Armenian defense ministry, the representatives of the Armed Forces of the US and the UK arrived in Armenia on August 20, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The guests were received by head of the Centre for Human Rights and Proper Behavior, Colonel Alik Avetisyan.

The visit aims at holding expert discussions on issues relating to the prevention of suicides, modernization of “hotline”, ensuring equal conditions and strengthening human rights in the armed forces.

During the visit the experts visited the Yerevan garrison hospital and the defense ministry’s military police, as well as followed the works of the hotline of the Center. Preliminary agreements were reached for further expanding and developing the cooperation framework.

