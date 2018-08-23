Police troops assume important mission on providing support to Armenian Armed Forces – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony of departure of the officers of the police internal troops to the border, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear friends, dear officers of police troops, today is a very important day for the police troops of Armenia, between the relations of the police troops and citizens of Armenia. Today the police troops are assuming a very important mission, and that mission is to provide support to the Armenian Army, the Armed Forces while defending the state borders of the Republic of Armenia.

I think this is a historical period not only for the police troops, but also for the Police since I believe that the citizens of Armenia should treat the Police, any police officer like a relative. Let what I say doesn’t seem strange since a relative is the person whom the citizen applies to first of all at a difficult moment, in a difficult situation. And our task is to do so that the Armenian citizens will perceive the Police in this way, will perceive that the Armenian Police and police troops protect, preserve the Armenian citizens, the security of the Armenian statehood, Constitution and legality. And what is happening today will first of all contribute to such perception of the Police and the police troops.

I would like to thank the police troops, those police officers who assumed this duty with a responsibility, readiness and pride. I would like to thank the entire police system for this readiness, this patriotic step, this courage, and I am confident that the police troops will fulfill their responsible duty at a high level, will return to their families with pride after each duty”, the PM said in his remarks and also thanked the families of the police troops, their spouses and parents, children.

PM Pashinyan wished good luck and victorious service to the police troops, expressing confidence that they will conduct the service with an honor.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan