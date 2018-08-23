Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

IS claims responsibility for Paris knife attack

IS claims responsibility for Paris knife attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on people in Paris suburb of Trappes, Reuters reported.

A young man armed with a knife attacked people in the street as a result of which two persons have been killed.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

The attacker was later shot dead by police when he left that house and ran towards them in a threatening way.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 16159 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6523 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2224 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1962 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1959 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration