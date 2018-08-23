IS claims responsibility for Paris knife attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on people in Paris suburb of Trappes, Reuters reported.

A young man armed with a knife attacked people in the street as a result of which two persons have been killed.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

The attacker was later shot dead by police when he left that house and ran towards them in a threatening way.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan