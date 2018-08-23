Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on August 28

Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on August 28

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to convene an extraordinary sitting on August 28, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s government session.

The agenda includes the draft on making amendments in the law on Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 15610 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6505 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2217 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1953 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1951 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration