Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on August 28
YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to convene an extraordinary sitting on August 28, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.
The respective decision was adopted during today’s government session.
The agenda includes the draft on making amendments in the law on Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:25 Police troops depart for combat duty: PM attends ceremony of their departure
- 12:59 SRC Chairman introduces 3 main directions of expected changes in Tax Code
- 12:37 Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on August 28
- 12:28 Decision on reduction of income tax to be made in coming days – SRC Chairman
- 12:10 Public should feel that it receives real benefits from the use of national wealth – PM Pashinyan
- 11:43 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia meets with President of Czech Senate
- 11:39 Terry George, director of ‘The Promise’, to be honored with ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award
- 11:19 More than 200 applications received for 120 job vacancies in Armenia’s Tavush province
- 11:16 2nd President Kocharyan has no shares in Zvartnots airport and never had - Armenia International Airports CJSC issues statement
- 11:14 ‘Our education and self-education systems are not adapted to needs of labor market’ – Armenian PM
- 11:08 New US sanctions on Iran to be tougher than those introduced before nuclear deal – Trump’s advisor
- 10:09 PM Pashinyan holds meeting with ARF Lebanese Central Committee’s delegation
- 09:58 Parliament Speaker addresses congratulatory message on 28th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Declaration
- 09:31 European Stocks - 22-08-18
- 09:30 US stocks up - 22-08-18
- 09:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-18
- 09:28 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-08-18
- 09:26 Oil Prices - 22-08-18
- 08.22-21:40 Micro-business will be granted with tax privileges – PM Pashinyan
- 08.22-21:18 Armenian PM advocates economic development model based on nature protection
- 08.22-20:56 Income tax will be reduced – PM Pashinyan
- 08.22-20:41 PM Pashinyan promises Government support to diamond jewelry
- 08.22-20:29 PM Pashinyan hopes economic indexes will continue improving
- 08.22-19:53 Armenian Deputy PM receives Deputy Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry
- 08.22-18:56 Armenia attracts more tourists – Mir 24 makes reportage about Yerevan
- 08.22-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-18
- 08.22-17:50 Asian Stocks - 22-08-18
- 08.22-17:33 Minister Minasyan holds meeting with EEC Board member
- 08.22-17:22 PM Pashinyan introduced on construction process of Engineering City program
- 08.22-16:47 Remanded MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized
- 08.22-16:32 Armenian-Chinese friendship school opened in Yerevan
- 08.22-15:44 Azimuth Airlines enters Armenian aviation market
- 08.22-15:23 Secretary of Security Council visits Byurakan Observatory
- 08.22-14:07 PM Pashinyan comments on possibility of making Constitutional amendments
- 08.22-13:50 PM advises to ask people’s opinion on 2nd President Kocharyan’s return to politics
19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 15610 times Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia
14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6505 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2217 times “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1953 times Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1951 times Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter