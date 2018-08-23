Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting on August 28

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. The government proposes the Speaker of the Parliament to convene an extraordinary sitting on August 28, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s government session.

The agenda includes the draft on making amendments in the law on Approving the annual and complex action plan for restoration, reproduction and use of eco system of Lake Sevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan