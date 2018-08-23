Terry George, director of ‘The Promise’, to be honored with ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Renowned director Terry George will be honored with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award this year, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

The award ceremony will be held at the 12th Annual Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) Gala which will take place on October 13 in New York City.

The ANCA-ER Freedom Award honors individuals who have succeeded in bringing the history of the Armenian people and the truth about the Armenian Genocide to the mainstream public consciousness. Terry George, recognized internationally for his groundbreaking film, “Hotel Rwanda” in 2004, helped to fulfill the vision of the late Kirk Kerkorian, educating the public about the perseverance of the Armenian nation through the international blockbuster, “The Promise”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan