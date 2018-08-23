Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Terry George, director of ‘The Promise’, to be honored with ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award

Terry George, director of ‘The Promise’, to be honored with ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Renowned director Terry George will be honored with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award this year, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

The award ceremony will be held at the 12th Annual Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) Gala which will take place on October 13 in New York City.

The ANCA-ER Freedom Award honors individuals who have succeeded in bringing the history of the Armenian people and the truth about the Armenian Genocide to the mainstream public consciousness. Terry George, recognized internationally for his groundbreaking film, “Hotel Rwanda” in 2004, helped to fulfill the vision of the late Kirk Kerkorian, educating the public about the perseverance of the Armenian nation through the international blockbuster, “The Promise”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 15610 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6505 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2217 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1953 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1951 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration