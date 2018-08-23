More than 200 applications received for 120 job vacancies in Armenia’s Tavush province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. More than 50 enterprises and thousands of visitors participated in the Job Fair organized in Ijevan on August 18 with the technical support of Business Armenia. More than 200 applications were received for 120 job vacancies mostly in the spheres of service and production. The employers are ready to hire social workers, tailors, gardeners, food processing technologists, meat and dairy technologists, wild gathering seasonal workers, confectioners, etc., Business Armenia told Armenpress.

The event also included an exhibition-sale of agriproducts and handmade items prepared in the Tavush province: meat and dairy products, dried fruits, preserves, an assortment of wines, vodkas, liquors, herbal teas, pastry goods, honey, handmade goods.

The job fair and the exhibition-sale were organized by the “Tavush Region Integrated and Balanced Economic Development” project co-funded by the European Union and the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The TRIBED project is implemented by “Community Center for Development” Territorial Cooperation NGO.

The event was attended by Vahe Ghalumyan, Tavush province Governor; Deborah Grieser, USAID Armenia Mission Director; Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia, as well as representatives of partner organizations and many other local and foreign guests. Ijevan, Noyemberyan, Dilijan and Berd Regional Employment Centers actively participated in the job fair providing registered jobseekers with information on employment opportunities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan