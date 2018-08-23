Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

‘Our education and self-education systems are not adapted to needs of labor market’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the reactions to his August 22 live video on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“An important reaction to yesterday’s live video: more and more employers insist that they need qualified specialists and cannot find them for quite a long time.

There are jobs in Armenia, but unfortunately, our education and self-education systems are not adapted to the needs of the labor market.

This is a task the government should deal with. But in addition to this, each job-seeker should work on himself/herself”, the PM said on Facebook.

During the August 22 live video, the PM presented the strategic directions of Armenia’s economic development. He specifically touched upon the necessity for educational reforms, stating that the reforms in universities play an important role for the development of the country’s economy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




