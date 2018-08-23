PM Pashinyan holds meeting with ARF Lebanese Central Committee’s delegation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the ARF Lebanese Central Committee’s delegation led by Lebanese MP Hagop Pakradouni, the ARF told Armenpress.

The delegation included Lebanese minister of tourism Avedis Guidanian and the ARF Lebanese Central Committee member Raffi Ashkarian.

During the meeting the positive results of the Velvet revolution and the people’s expectations on this direction, as well the atmosphere among the Diaspora, especially the Lebanese-Armenian community and the determination to preserve it have been discussed. It was stated that it is necessary to preserve the national unity and partnership spirit to overcome all obstacles, difficulties and prevent any attempt that will hinder the success.

The ARF delegation conveyed to the PM the readiness and determination of the Lebanese-Armenians to practically support the efforts on strengthening Artsakh and Armenia. They also expressed their readiness to boost the economic, partnering, political, cultural and tourism ties between Armenia and Lebanon.

PM Nikol Pashinyan welcomed this meeting, stating that Lebanon, Armenians and youth of Lebanon have special significance for him, especially in the context of their support during the recent revolution.

Pashinyan highlighted the need to continue the dialogue and partnership for the benefit of the success of the revolution.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan