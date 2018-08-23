Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.95% to $2065.50, copper price up by 2.11% to $6002.00, lead price up by 0.90% to $2020.00, nickel price up by 2.25% to $13650.00, tin price up by 0.83% to $18855.00, zinc price up by 1.17% to $2383.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






