Armenian PM advocates economic development model based on nature protection

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Banking system of Armenia should support the economic model which is based on nature protection, rather than nature exploitation, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast via Facebook. He added that the Government regularly discusses with the Central Bank the opportunities of reducing interest rates.

“During the last 3 month interest rates for mortgage loans have been reduced by 1.5%, which is a small but important step”, Pashinyan said, hoping that this tendency will continue.

The PM sees Armenia in the frameworks of eco-systems.

“We have to take the path of achieving an economic model based on nature protection instead of the model based on nature exploitation”, Pashinuyan emphasized.

He noted that this does not mean that no other economic spheres should exist in the country, but the model of economic growth that existed in Armenia in the past is not acceptable, since that model was based on mining industry.

