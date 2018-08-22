Income tax will be reduced – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia discusses the issue of making amendments in the Tax Code that assumes simplification of taxation process and decrease of income tax, PM Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast via Facebook.

‘At the moment we discuss the issue of making amendments in the Tax code. Quite a great deal of work has been done in that direction. We must pursue the path of simplifying taxation process and reduction of income tax. I do not want to make a very concrete announcement at the moment because there are a number of scenarios leading to that. I just clearly say that we will reduce income tax”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

He added that there will be changes also in the legislation of public procurements and serious reforms will be carried out in public management system.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan