PM Pashinyan promises Government support to diamond jewelry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the development of diamond jewelry and promises to support this branch. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told during a live broadcast on Facebook that in the past diamond jewelry was quite developed in Armenia, but as a result of the increase of AMD’s exchange rate and liberalization of the diamond market this sphere stopped developing in Armenia.

“Now there are companies and businessmen that work in this direction and we hope they will succeed and the Governemnt will support by all means”, he said.

The PM also highlighted the development of jewelry. “Tourists, visiting any country, buy some items. We think in Armenia these items can also be jewelry products”, the PM emphasized.

