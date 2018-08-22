Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

PM Pashinyan promises Government support to diamond jewelry

PM Pashinyan promises Government support to diamond jewelry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the development of diamond jewelry and promises to support this branch. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told during a live broadcast on Facebook that in the past diamond jewelry was quite developed in Armenia, but as a result of the increase of AMD’s exchange rate and liberalization of the diamond market this sphere stopped developing in Armenia.  

“Now there are companies and businessmen that work in this direction and we hope they will succeed and the Governemnt will support by all means”, he said.

The PM also highlighted the development of jewelry. “Tourists, visiting any country, buy some items. We think in Armenia these items can also be jewelry products”, the PM emphasized.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 9234 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6393 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2163 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1900 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1898 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration