PM Pashinyan hopes economic indexes will continue improving

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasized during a live broadcast on Facebook that positive changes are going on in Armenia’s economy and hoped that the economic indexes will further improve.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan noted that the index of economic activation grew by 9.6% in June, 2018 and 11.1% in July.

According to him, this is a unique case in the history of revolutions.

“Usually, irrespective of their nature, some economic decline is recorded following revolutions, since great changes take place which have a negative impact on economies.

By the way, still in May we also had some similar trends, which concerned us, but it’s very good that in June and July we registered near two-digit and 2-digit rise economic activation index”, Pashinyan underlined.

The PM hoped that in August the economic indexes will be preserved and gradually the pace of their rise will accelerate.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




  Tomorrow

