Armenia attracts more tourists – Mir 24 makes reportage about Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Mir 24 TV made a special reportage about Armenia’s capital Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports the author of the reportage notes that Armenia has started to attract more tourists with its tasty food, national elements and ancient architecture.

“The tourists who have visited Yerevan say that the city is beautiful particularly at night. Yerevan almost never sleeps. Yerevan’s guests visit to the Northern Avenue, which is also called the local Broadway. Here one can meet performers of national songs and those who perform modern hits. Musicians come here from different corners of the world and it seems no one hinders another”, the reporter says.

The author tells that the Republican Square is nearly 100 years old and pink tufa stone is used for the construction of all the buildings. That is why Yerevan is also called the “Pink city”.

According to the reporter “One can visit Cafesjian Center for the Arts to get aesthetic pleasure”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan