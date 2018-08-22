Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-18

YEREVAN, 22 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.14 drams to 482.90 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.49 drams to 559.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.41 drams to 622.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 107.80 drams to 18490.21 drams. Silver price is up by 0.54 drams to 229.55 drams. Platinum price is up by 50.14 drams to 12342.85 drams.