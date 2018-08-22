Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-18

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-08-18

YEREVAN, 22 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.14 drams to 482.90 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.49 drams to 559.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.41 drams to 622.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 107.80 drams to 18490.21 drams. Silver price is up by 0.54 drams to 229.55 drams. Platinum price is up by 50.14 drams to 12342.85 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 8676 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6388 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2159 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1896 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1891 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration