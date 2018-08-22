Asian Stocks - 22-08-18
TOKYO, 22 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 22 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.64% to 22362.55 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.77% to 1698.37 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.70% to 2714.61 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.63% to 27927.58 points.
