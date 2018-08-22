Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Minister Minasyan holds meeting with EEC Board member

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan met with Timur Zhaksylykov, member of the Board – Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was attended by deputy minister Albert Babayan, EEC financial department’s director Arman Khachaturyan, as well as other officials.

During the meeting issues relating to the economic policy were discussed. The officials also discussed issues relating to the upcoming Eurasian Week international forum which will be held in Yerevan in October.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




