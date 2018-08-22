Remanded MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. MP Manvel Grigoryan, who is remanded in custody, has been transported to the Armenia medical center, the hospital told Armenpress.

His attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan, in response to ARMENPRESS question about Grigoryan’s current health condition, said he cannot provide any information on that.

MP Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and embezzlement. He has been remanded in custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan