Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Remanded MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized

Remanded MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. MP Manvel Grigoryan, who is remanded in custody, has been transported to the Armenia medical center, the hospital told Armenpress.

His attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan, in response to ARMENPRESS question about Grigoryan’s current health condition, said he cannot provide any information on that.

MP Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and embezzlement. He has been remanded in custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 7664 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6375 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2154 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1893 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1887 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration