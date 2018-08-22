Azimuth Airlines enters Armenian aviation market

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Azimuth Airlines JSC and Armenia International Airports CJSC on August 21 signed an agreement at the Zvartnots International Airport, the Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

According to the agreement, starting from October 1, 2018 Azimuth Airlines will operate flights from Yerevan to Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar and Stavropol.

The meeting was attended by the top officials of Azimuth Airlines JSC and Armenia International Airports CJSC.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan