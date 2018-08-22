Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Secretary of Security Council visits Byurakan Observatory

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on August 21 visited the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory after Viktor Hambardzumyan, reports Armenpress.

During the visit Armen Grigoryan met with Director of the Observatory Areg Mikayelyan.

Areg Mikayelyan introduced Grigoryan on the Observatory’s activity, role and significance for Armenia and the whole region.

Grigoryan also toured renowned scientist, academician Viktor Hambardzumyan’s house-museum.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




