PM Pashinyan comments on possibility of making Constitutional amendments

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on his statement on making Constitutional amendments ahead of the snap parliamentary elections, stating that the Constitutional amendments are not an end in itself, reports Armenpress.

The PM told reporters that making Constitutional amendments is one of the options, however he didn’t rule out other options as well which will remove these issues from the agenda. “But no action should be out of the logic of the Constitution, love and solidarity in any case”, the PM said.

He also commented on the statement of strengthening the referendum institute. “Yes, there must be issues which should be solved through referendum since our people saw during the velvet revolution that they can make decisions. And now we shouldn’t constantly carry out a revolution, but to create institutions which will enable the public to make decisions on key issues. The referendum institute should be strengthened a lot”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




