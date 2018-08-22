PM advises to ask people’s opinion on 2nd President Kocharyan’s return to politics

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan advises to ask the people’s opinion on the return of 2nd President Robert Kocharyan to politics, Armenpress reports.

In response to the reporters’ question whether he is concerned over Kocharyan’s return to politics, the PM said: “You are talking about scenarios which simply cannot take place. Ask people in the streets about their reaction to this issue. I am not the one who makes decisions, the decision-maker in this case are the people, and I think these questions should be asked to the people”, he said.

Asked whether he sees options that after his resignation for holding snap parliamentary elections the Republican Party will vote in favor of Kocharyan for the position of the PM, Pashinyan said: “Frankly, I don’t see an option. I have just wanted to show that it is necessary to assess the situation as it is in order to avoid additional difficulties. I think the Republican Party with its leadership continues assessing the situation not right”.

Asked what steps need to be taken in such situation, he said there is no need to take additional steps. “It’s just necessary to talk to people, present them the situation, help them to more really assess the situation, there is no need to take additional steps”, the PM said.

He informed that he will have meetings and discussions with the lawmakers so that they will have no additional concern. “For us it’s very important that our citizens, including the MPs, perceive correctly the content of the domestic political life”, he said.

