PM Pashinyan presents justification for creating transitional justice bodies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the transitional justice is an accepted tool all over the world, reports Armenpress.

Following the opening ceremony of an Armenian-Chinese school in Yerevan, the PM told reporters that they had discussions over these mechanisms with the representatives of international organizations immediately after the recent change in power in Armenia.

“So why we are talking about it now? Because there are situations when the law enforcement agencies report that that are millions of dollars on the people’s bank accounts. It’s obvious that these are funds acquired through criminal means, but our current criminal-legal regulations create obstacles for investigating the origins of these funds and returning them”, he said.

Pashinyan assured that he doesn’t interfere in the activities of the judiciary, but at the same time stated that he will not tolerate the judges who will try to move forward with side effects and bribe. “I have said we will welcome those judges who will act with the logic of law and will be responsible for their decisions”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan