Former Police Chief’s brother charged with murder threats  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Karen Gasparyan, brother of former Police Chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan, has been charged on August 17 for threatening to kill Avetik Sargsyan, a resident of Kotayk province, the Special Investigation Service told Armenpress.

Signature on not leaving has been selected as a precautionary measure for K. Gasparyan.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




