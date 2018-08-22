Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

President of Artsakh receives delegation of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 22 received the delegation of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund led by Vardan Partamyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the implementation of several programs by the Fund in Artsakh were discussed.

The meeting was attended by state minister Grigori Martirosyan, minister of municipal engineering Karen Shahramanyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




