Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 25-26

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is expected in northern regions of Armenia in the evening hours of August 22. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 25-27.

Air temperature will increase by 3-4 degrees on August 25-26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






