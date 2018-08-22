Acting Mayor Areyan assures Yerevan City Hall carries out activities with normal course

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan assures that the works in the Yerevan City Hall are being carried out normally, reports Armenpress.

Before the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school in Yerevan, the acting Mayor told reporters that everything is being done in accordance with the procedures prescribed by law, he will continue fulfilling the duties of the acting Mayor until the elections of the City Council and the Mayor. “The election date is already determined, all procedures will take place in accordance with the Electoral Code”, he said.

He stated that he has normal relations with former Mayor Taron Margaryan and informed that he met with him after his resignation. “Yes, I met with Taron Margaryan. His powers are suspended, but the life and human relationships have not stopped”, the acting Mayor said.

Asked whom he sees as next Yerevan Mayor among the existing candidates, Kamo Areyan said the Yerevan City Council elections are still ahead, and he prefers to keep his view secret.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan