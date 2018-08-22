Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Sanitek fails to conduct waste disposal in Yerevan – acting Mayor

Sanitek fails to conduct waste disposal in Yerevan – acting Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan says Sanitek Co. Ltd. fails to normally carry out the waste disposal of the capital, reports Armenpress.

Before the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school in Yerevan, the acting Mayor told reporters that he has taken all necessary steps in accordance with the procedures. “I have decided to fine the company. The problem is linked with them, it is their internal problem. As an operator conducting waste disposal in Yerevan Sanitek should properly implement its duties”, Areyan said.

He stated that Sanitek accepted its fault and affirmed that it must properly fulfill its duties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6328 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 4770 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2128 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1856 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1839 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration