Sanitek fails to conduct waste disposal in Yerevan – acting Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan says Sanitek Co. Ltd. fails to normally carry out the waste disposal of the capital, reports Armenpress.

Before the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school in Yerevan, the acting Mayor told reporters that he has taken all necessary steps in accordance with the procedures. “I have decided to fine the company. The problem is linked with them, it is their internal problem. As an operator conducting waste disposal in Yerevan Sanitek should properly implement its duties”, Areyan said.

He stated that Sanitek accepted its fault and affirmed that it must properly fulfill its duties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan