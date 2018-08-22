Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on eight counts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes, CNN reports.

But jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.

Manafort was found guilty of five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.

Trump said the charges brought against Manafort have “nothing to do with Russian collusion”, adding that he considers Manafort good man and regrets for him.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan