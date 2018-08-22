Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine announces suspending diplomatic activity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan made a decision to suspend his diplomatic activity, reports Armenpress.

The Ambassador posted a note on Facebook which says: “Dear friends, there are still few days before the vacation ends. The time I have spent in a relative calm led me to make an important decision. I have decided to leave my diplomatic activity. This decision has come to me long ago. Let me reveal a little secret: in recent years I have applied to Yerevan several times with a request to relieve me from the position. Last time I have applied this year in May, but every time I was rejected and asked to continue my activity as an Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine. And it’s not even that I worked as an Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine two full times and passed all possible deadlines in this responsible position. The thing is that now the situation in Armenia is qualitatively different, and I sincerely believe that time has come to allow the youth to develop and grow. I hope this time I will receive a positive response”.

