Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 22, at 04:26, the emergency situations department of the Georgian ministry of internal affairs informed that a car accident occurred in one of the streets of Tbilisi as a result of which Armenian citizens have been injured, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Two passengers have been hospitalized, and four others received respective medical care on the spot.

