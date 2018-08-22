Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 August

Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 22, at 04:26, the emergency situations department of the Georgian ministry of internal affairs informed that a car accident occurred in one of the streets of Tbilisi as a result of which Armenian citizens have been injured, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Two passengers have been hospitalized, and four others received respective medical care on the spot.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




