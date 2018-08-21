Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. King Philippe of Belgium together with his family members are in Armenia on a private visit, acting press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

“I can affirm that the Belgian Royal Family is in Armenia on a private visit”, Naghdalyan said.

She provided no other details.

Edited and translate by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration