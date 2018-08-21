Efforts to obtain entry visa for German MP to Azerbaijan failed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Efforts to get an entry visa for German Bundestag member, Vice chairman of Germany-South Caucasus friendship group, member of the Christian Democratic Union Albert Weiler have been failed. ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany has been summoned to the foreign ministry of Germany for explanations. The latter said that the decision has already been made at the top level in Azerbaijan and the MP has been declared “persona non grata” in Azerbaijan.

Before this, according to it tradition, the Azerbaijani side had offered the MP to officially apologize in order not to be included in the “black list”. But Albert Weiler refused to do so, explaining that he continues to hold the opinion that as the Vice chairman of Germany-South Caucasus friendship group it’s his mission to get acquainted to the situation in the region and therefore, it’s necessary to personally visit Nagorno Karabakh and talk to the locals.

German daily BILD writes that Albert Weiler visited in 2014 and 2016 Nagorno Karabakh that strives for independence, but Azerbaijan has territorial ambitions from the country which is under Armenian patronage.

