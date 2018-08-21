Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-08-18

YEREVAN, 21 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 August, USD exchange rate is down by 0.34 drams to 482.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 5.02 drams to 556.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 7.17 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.53 drams to 618.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 79.47 drams to 18382.41 drams. Silver price is up by 1.31 drams to 229.01 drams. Platinum price is up by 193.26 drams to 12292.71 drams.