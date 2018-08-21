1057 babies born in Artsakh in first half of 2018

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. 1057 babies -552 boys and 505 girls, were born in Artsakh in the first half of 2018, Artsakh’s healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

878 of them were born in Stepanakert’s medical center, 89 in Martakert, 56 – Martuni, 13 – Hadrut, 15 – Kashatagh and 6 – Shahumyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan