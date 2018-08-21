Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Swiss Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on August 21 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Parliament Speaker highly appreciated the Ambassador’s mission in Armenia, stating that dynamically developing relations exist between the two countries not only in political, but also economic, cultural, educational and healthcare sectors.

The Speaker expressed hope that Armenia and Switzerland will not be satisfied with the existing results and will continue to further deepen and develop the relations. In this sense he in particularly attached importance to the role of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Coming to the ongoing domestic events in Armenia, Ara Babloyan highlighted the importance of reforms to be implemented by the legislative and executive powers.

In his turn the Swiss Ambassador stated that the years of his diplomatic mission in Armenia were interesting and with full agenda. He reaffirmed the readiness and practical support of the Swiss side aimed at further developing and deepening the Armenian-Swiss relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan