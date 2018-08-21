Armenia improved positions in anti-corruption field

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has improved its positions in the anti-corruption field according to the latest assessments of international anti-corruption organizations, Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters during a press conference, reports Armenpress.

“The 2018 anti-corruption report on Armenia, approved in Paris, states that at this stage all 21 assignments tasked to Armenia in the anti-corruption field are implemented”, the minister said.

