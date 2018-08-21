Swedish fighter plane crashes after collision with bird

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter plane has crashed on August 21 after a collision with a bird, the Radio Sweden said on Twitter, Interfax reported.

“A Swedish JAS Gripen fighter plane has crashed in southern Sweden's Ronneby after a collision with a bird. The pilot ejected and is being taken to hospital for a checkup”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan