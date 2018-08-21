Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 August

Production of Kalashnikov AK-12 and AK-15 models to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Royalsys Engineering ltd chairman Davit Galstyan and Kalashnikov Concern’s deputy director Andrei Baryshnikov on August 21 signed an agreement on establishing a production of Kalashnikov AK-12 and AK-15 models in Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of the Armenian defense minister, said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




