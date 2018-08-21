Bright Armenia and Republic parties to nominate justice minister’s candidacy in Yerevan mayoral elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan agreed to lead the list of the Bright Armenia and Republic parties alliance in the upcoming Yerevan City Council elections, reports Armenpress.

“As a minister of justice I will submit an application for vacation and will participate in the campaign. I will not combine the position of the minister with the candidate status”, the minister told reporters during today’s press conference.

He said the name of the new alliance is still being discussed.

