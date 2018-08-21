Police Chief assures there are no corruption manifestations in the system

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan assures that there are no corruption manifestations in the police system, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference Osipyan told reporters that the corruption manifestations are totally eliminated in the police. “I assure our society, officially announce that there are no corruption manifestations in the police. Although I don’t rule out that at the moment any police officer is trying to do something in conditions incomprehensible for me, but I assure you that maybe he will succeed for the first and second times, but after the third attempt he will be jailed”, the Police Chief said.

Commenting on the possibility of wage increase in the police, he said he had a discussion in the government concerning this issue. “The Armenian Prime Minister is well familiar with this issue, and he is very interested in the increase of the salaries of the police officers, but this is linked with the economic situation of our country. Let’s hope that we will have an economic growth, and in that case I am convinced the salaries of the police officers will increase”, the Police Chief said.

He didn’t agree with the view according to which many police officers, who are not involved in corruption manifestations, will leave the system due to the current salaries. “It’s not like that the entire police system has been involved in corruption. There are serious specialists among us, honest police officers who are ready to serve for the benefit of our people, citizen and state”, Valeri Osipyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan