Armenian government takes steps for development of small aviation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The development of small aviation is in the spotlight of the Armenian leadership, and already respective steps are being taken on this path.

Deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Armen Arzumanyan, chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan, deputy chair of the Committee Arsen Poghosyan toured the Kapan, Jermuk and Goris airports aimed at the development of the field, the ministry of transport, communication and IT told Armenpress.

During the tour at Gyumri’s Shirak airport, the deputy minister was introduced on the airport’s infrastructures, building conditions and the construction works carried out so far.

The representatives of the field also got acquainted with the services provided to the passengers of Gyumri-Moscow flight by Pobeda airline.

The notifications mentioned during the meeting have been presented to the airline and airport representatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan