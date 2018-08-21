Trump says “most likely” to meet North Korean leader again

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he would “most likely” meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump told Reuters.

“We would “most likely” meet again, but I don’t want to comment on this yet”, Trump said, didn’t providing any details about the meeting dates.

“I stopped (North Korea’s) nuclear testing. I stopped (North Korea’s) missile testing. Japan is thrilled. What’s going to happen? Who knows? We’re going to see,” he said.

Trump met with Kim Jong Un for the first time in Singapore on June 12.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan