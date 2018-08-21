Two Iranians indicted in US on spying charges

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. The US Justice Department has indicted two Iranian citizens on spying charges, Deutsche Welle reported.

They may face up to 35 imprisonment if found guilty.

The two Iranians are accused of conducting surveillance on Jewish facilities in Chicago and trying to gain access to the People's Mujahedin of Iran, or MEK, a group of Iranian dissidents in exile.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan