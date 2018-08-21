Trump says might consider lifting Russia sanctions if Moscow works with US on Syria and Ukraine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says he would be ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the US sanctions on Russia ff Moscow begins taking joint steps with Washington, including on Syria and Ukraine, Trump said in an interview to Reuters, TASS reported.

The US President said the issue of lifting the sanctions has not been discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, he stated a condition for its possible withdrawal. “I would consider it if they do something that would be good for us. But I wouldn’t consider it without that”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan