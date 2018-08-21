LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2024.00, copper price up by 0.25% to $5900.00, lead price up by 0.80% to $2027.00, nickel price up by 0.57% to $13195.00, tin price down by 0.16% to $18700.00, zinc price down by 0.13% to $2350.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:45 European Stocks - 20-08-18
- 09:44 US stocks up - 20-08-18
- 09:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-08-18
- 09:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 20-08-18
- 09:40 Oil Prices Up - 20-08-18
- 08.20-20:30 Turkey initiates dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs at WTO
- 08.20-18:09 Speaker Babloyan issues statement over domestic political situation
- 08.20-17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-08-18
- 08.20-17:53 Asian Stocks - 20-08-18
- 08.20-17:34 Heritage party nominates founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for Yerevan Mayor
- 08.20-17:26 Armenia and Iran will remain friendly countries: Ambassador Seyed Kazem Sadjadi visits National Security Service
- 08.20-16:43 US helicopter crashes in Iraq
- 08.20-16:41 Armenian defense minister departs for Russia on working visit
- 08.20-15:21 Growth recorded in all sectors of Armenia’s economy in January-July – Statistical Committee
- 08.20-14:43 Double-digit figure recorded in Armenia’s economic activity in July
- 08.20-14:32 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with UNICEF representative in Armenia
- 08.20-14:24 Heritage party proposed Civil Contract party to jointly participate in Yerevan City Council elections, but no response yet
- 08.20-14:15 Armenian Investigative Committee’s Chairman receives Iranian Ambassador
- 08.20-14:00 Search conducted at 2nd President Kocharyan’s mansion and office
- 08.20-13:25 France’s Total officially left Iran
- 08.20-12:31 Prosecutor General’s Office to appeal decision to release 2nd President Kocharyan from custody to Court of Cassation on August 20
- 08.20-12:30 Air temperature to gradually increase by 5-7 degrees in Armenia on August 21-25
- 08.20-12:09 Masis Mayor’s attorney submits appeal to Court of Appeals
- 08.20-12:03 One of Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash dies
- 08.20-11:20 Armenian National Committee’s delegation meets Canadian minister of small business and export promotion
- 08.20-10:43 At least 10 killed in new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island
- 08.20-10:17 Emergency situation created in some communities of Armenia’s Armavir province due to heavy rains
- 08.20-10:14 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash
- 08.20-09:41 Gunshots fired at US Embassy in Turkey, no casualties reported
- 08.18-16:10 Participation of Artsakh people in yesterday’s rally was aimed at reaffirming the unity of Armenian people – Artsakh President’s advisor
- 08.18-14:00 Kofi Annan, former UN chief, dies at 80
- 08.18-13:12 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in one week
- 08.18-12:40 Artsakh President, Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces discuss cooperation in army building
- 08.18-11:24 European Stocks - 17-08-18
- 08.18-11:21 US stocks up - 17-08-18
14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6015 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1992 times “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1740 times Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter
17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1654 times Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
19:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1556 times PM Pashinyan’s meeting kicks off with the national anthem of Armenia – Live