LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2024.00, copper price up by 0.25% to $5900.00, lead price up by 0.80% to $2027.00, nickel price up by 0.57% to $13195.00, tin price down by 0.16% to $18700.00, zinc price down by 0.13% to $2350.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.